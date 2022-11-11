Graveside services for Tommie M. Casey, 95, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Abshier Cemetery in Hankamer, Chambers County, Texas with Brother Chris Taylor officiating.
Mrs. Casey was born April 22, 1927 in Paducah, Texas to the late Nolia Alexander (Mobley) and George Thomas Buckalew, and died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Casey had resided in Lufkin since 2005. She loved the Lord and enjoyed gardening and working in the yard. She adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Casey was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Susan Casey and Mike and Sharon Casey, all of Devers; daughter and son-in-law, Nolia and Gary Foster of Lufkin; stepson, John Casey of Iredell; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Henry Casey, Sr.; four sisters; and two brothers.
Pallbearers will be Jessie Casey, Matt Casey, Austin Casey, Bryan Casey, Michael Taylor, Bruce Chumley, and Bryce Casey.
The family would like to take this time to thank Parkwood in the Pines for taking such excellent care of our momma and Affinity Hospice’s compassionate care in the last couple of months of mom’s life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Affinity Hospice, 2708 S Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.