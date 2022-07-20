Funeral services for Kristopher Cade Hopson, 45, of Huntington will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Reverend Martin Doran officiating. Interment will follow in the Shofner Cemetery. After graveside services, the family invites everyone to Huntington United Methodist Church for food and fellowship
Cade was born August 31, 1976 in Lufkin, Texas to Cyndi (Donnell) and Larry Kris Hopson, and died Sunday, July 17, 2022 in a local hospital.
Cade was a lifelong resident of Huntington and was a logger. He was a generous soul who could be counted on to help you with anything, and he never met a stranger. His family recalls as a youngster he was always curious and adventurous. They learned very early in his life to not have keys in the equipment or Cade would be found scrambling up on a tractor and headed to the fields. He was a hard worker and loved fishing in his spare time. Those who were fortunate enough to have had him in their life will miss his great sense of humor and that smile that could brighten any day. He loved his family tremendously and was a devoted friend to many.
Survivors include his mother, Cyndi Hopson of Huntington; father and stepmother, Kris and Tish Hopson of Huntington; sister, Karissa Hopson of Huntington; nephew, Chase Ryan Hopson of Huntington; stepsister, Greta Bowling and husband Brandon of Fort Worth; cousins, Jason Lowery, Jake Wallace and wife Jessica, Landon Cole Lowery and wife Kalyn, all of Colmesneil; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pete and Juanita Hopson; grandfather, Ezra Donnell; grandparents, Hattie and Clyde Harris; and uncle and aunt, Giles and Betty Lou Lowery.
Pallbearers will be Bryant Donnell, Landon Cole Lowery, Blake Hopson, Todd Hopson, Rex Womack, and Chase Hopson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tim Womack, Tony Hale, Jake Wallace, and Jason Lowery.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home in Huntington.
