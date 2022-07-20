Carroway hunt square

Funeral services for Kristopher Cade Hopson, 45, of Huntington will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Reverend Martin Doran officiating. Interment will follow in the Shofner Cemetery. After graveside services, the family invites everyone to Huntington United Methodist Church for food and fellowship

Cade was born August 31, 1976 in Lufkin, Texas to Cyndi (Donnell) and Larry Kris Hopson, and died Sunday, July 17, 2022 in a local hospital.