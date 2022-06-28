Betty Bitner, age 83 went to be with Jesus on June 27, 2022. Betty was born on September 11, 1938 in Crockett to parents, D. L. and Belle Stowe and was the oldest of four children. She graduated from Crockett High School and married the love of her life, Gene Bitner. Betty and Gene were married for 65 years on June 8, 2022. Together they had three children, Janet, Debbie and Darren.
Betty worked as an office manager for Brimberry's Pharmacy and Triple S Crushed Stone. She enjoyed cooking for her family and could never make enough chocolate icebox pie. She enjoyed gardening with Gene and had a green thumb with both flowers and vegetables. Her favorite times were creating ceramics and playing cards, dominoes and video games with friends and family.
She served in many different areas of her church over her lifetime. She always sang in the church choir and loved to sing church specials with her daughters. She was instrumental in leading her family to Christ.
Betty is survived by daughters, Janet Frederick of Lufkin, Debbie Cantrelle and husband, Steve of Marshall; son, Darren Bitner and wife, Anita of Lufkin; grandchildren, Cody Cantrelle and wife, Crystal of Marshall, Joshua Frederick of El Paso, Jeremy Bitner of Lufkin, Jessica Bitner of Lufkin, Erica Bitner of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Aften and Isabella Cantrelle; sister, Virginia Brimberry and husband, Mike of Cedar Park; sisters-in-law, Jan Stowe of Crockett and Shirley Stowe of Zavalla. She is preceded in death by husband, Gene Bitner; grandson, Clay Cantrelle; parents, D.L. and Belle Stowe; brothers, Harold and Mark Stowe.
Funeral services for Betty Bitner will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Lovelady Baptist Church with Rev. Darrell Johnston officiating. Interment to follow at Center Hill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be left at www.callawayallee.com
