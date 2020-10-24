Norval Keith Aldredge
Norval Keith Aldredge, of the Clawson/Central community, was born November 24, 1937 to Harvey an Effie Bea Aldredge. He passed away October 20, 2020. He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Gertrude; two sons: Charles and wife Cindy and Brian and wife Patricia; two daughters: Beverly and husband Steve Magee and Kimberly and husband Joey Shulker; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grands; and a sister, Nadine Landers. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son. McNutt Funeral Home is handling the cremation with burial at Newman Cemetary on his birthdate. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to your favorite charity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.