Mark Perez
Services for Mark Perez, 34, of Lufkin, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll.
Mark was born October 25, 1986 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of Maria DeJesus Perez and the late Catarino Perez, Jr. He passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mark was employed as a cinematographer. He enjoyed working out, music, recording, and producing. He loved steaks, cookouts, traveling, and ice cream. He enjoyed counseling and helping others. He wanted to make an impact and a difference in peoples’ lives for the better. He always had a positive attitude.
Survivors include his son, Mark Antonio Perez of Lufkin; daughter, Alena Giselle Perez of Lufkin; mother, Maria DeJesus Perez of Diboll; brother, Stephen Perez of Lufkin; sister, Ana Maria Perez of Diboll; nephew, Stephen Ian Perez of Diboll; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Mark was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Paula Saldivar Hernandez and Maria Garcia Perez; and grandfathers, Miguel DeLeon Rodriguez and Catarino Perez, Sr.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Perez, Jose Perez Jr., Joe Perez, Dannon Parrie, Henderson Yarbrough and Greg Perez.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
