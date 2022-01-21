A memorial service will be held for Angela Janet Russell, 40, of Henderson, Texas at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel.
Angela was born November 3, 1981 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Ada (Russell) Matthews and Terry Davis. She passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in a local hospital.
Angela was a waitress for many years; she started as a waitress at The Kettle when she was only 15 years old. She enjoyed doing crafts. She also enjoyed cooking and she dearly loved her children. She will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughters, Destiny Herring from Nacogdoches, Cheslie Loving from Henderson, and Karen Russell from Henderson; son, Matthew Russell from Henderson; mother, Ada Matthews from Henderson; sisters, Skylar Matthews, Malanna Matthews, and Jadelynn Matthews; brother, Larry Matthews Jr.; uncle, Emmitt Russell from Lufkin; aunts, Alma West from Lufkin, Donna Dent from Kansas City, Missouri and Chris Wood from Louisiana. Angela is also survived by numerous family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her stepfather, Larry Dale Matthews; uncle, Albert Andrew Russell; aunts, Blanche Marie Russell, Norma Engebos, and Allison Russell.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
