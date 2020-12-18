Larry Eugene Wright
Larry Eugene Wright born Feb. 8, 1955 passed away at his home Dec. 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife Vivian Wright and daughter and son in law Shawna and Johnny Bradley. Granddaughter Haylee Bradley. Stepgranddaughter Lauren Bradley. Stepsons Tommy and Michael Reppond. Sisters Nell Ebright of Austin, Kathy Upton of Georgetown, Frances Peckham of Reno Nevada, Sue McKague of Lufkin, Brothers Jerry Wright of Bay City, Donald and sister in law Aletha of Lufkin. Special nephew Ed Kimes and Ethan and Chase Kimes. Numerous nieces and nephews. Larry loves his family and friends who will miss him terribly.
Preceded in death his mother and father Sam and Ima Jane Wright, sisters Helen DuBose, Bert Wilson, Mary Ann Caldwell and Mae Loggins. Special thank you to Hospice Plus and nurses Kelly, Lindsey and his favorite Meghan for all y’all did for him. Flowers in lieu to McNutt Funeral Home, Lufkin.
