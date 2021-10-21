Funeral services for O’Deane Ellisor, 90, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Keith Woolf officiating. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Nogalus Prairie.
Mrs. Ellisor was born March 29, 1931 in Nogalus Prairie, Trinity County, Texas to the late Daisy (Oldham) and Ovid Helton, and died Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Ellisor and her husband, James, co-managed Okay Food Store and Polk Oil for many years, and she volunteered for 10 years in the Memorial Hospital Gift Shop. She was also affectionately known as “Dessert Grandma” at her son’s restaurant, Pitt Stop BBQ. Mrs. Ellisor was a great cook and her biscuits were famous. She also enjoyed making handmade quilts. She had been a longtime member of McKindree Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Gale Ellisor of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Carol Ellisor of Edmond, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Stephenie Ellisor and Doug Weldon, Charles Ellisor, Jr. and wife Monica, Britt Trevathan and wife Daniele, Daisy Dowd and husband Matt, Matthew Ellisor, and Molly Ellisor; great-grandchildren, Joshua Mason, Jacob Mason, Riley Ellisor, Sean Ellisor, Samuel Ellisor, Alyssa Ellisor, DJ Trevathan, Brianna Ferrell, and Caleb Trevathan; great-great-granddaughter, Jade Ellisor; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Edwin Ellisor; son, Charles Ellisor, Sr.; granddaughter, Sara Ellisor; sister, Odelle Lowe; and brothers, Oneal Helton and Junior Helton.
Pallbearers will be Doug Weldon, Craig Helton, DJ Trevathan, Joshua Mason, Jacob Mason, Matthew Ellisor, and Charles Ellisor, Jr.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.