William Paul Edwards, born April 11, 1937, at 83 years of age went to be with the Lord May 14, 2020. Born to O.W. & Estella Edwards in McKinney, Texas. Paul was preceeded in death by his father, Oather, mother, Estella, wife, Maria, sisters Margaret Newby, Frances Rice, & Jean Pack. He is survived by his four children Carmen Edwards, Marc Edwards & wife Shannon, Estella Gallegos & husband Daniel, Paula Ward & husband Jason. Grandchildren Jonathan Kovens, Elena Navarro & husband Frank, Gabriel Gallegos & wife Chelsea, Isabell Gallegos & Evelyn Edwards. Great grandchildren Julissa, Giselle, Jazlene & Gianna.
He grew up in New Mexico & Arizona as his father pioneered many churches. As a gifted musician, he played the piano for church at 7 years of age, attended Bible College in Waxahachie, TX, an evangelist, later to marry the lovely Maria Valdez, have children, and teach electronics and work in radio station transmitting towers. He was known for his infectious smile and his friendly, warm, compassionate spirit. He loved the Lord & reading the Bible, with Psalm 91 being his favorite. He had many quotable quotes raising us kids that we’ll always take with us, such as, “There’s a better way to do it — you go find it,” “Be overly prepared,” & “Expect the unexpected.”
Daddy, you are always loved in our hearts & never forgotten.
