Funeral services for Jesse “Orvie” Tomlinson, 94, of Apple Springs, will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Apple Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Due officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Mr. Tomlinson was born June 15, 1926 in Rushville, Illinois, to Durward Morris Tomlinson and Florance (Walker) Tomlinson, and died Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Tomlinson served as a United States Merchant Marine during World War II. He was a member of Apple Springs Baptist Church and served as the treasurer for a number of years. Mr. Tomlinson was a tree farmer and was a member of the Texas Forest Landowner’s Council, the Trinity County Forest Landowners Association, and the Texas Forestry Association.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Hugh and Peggy Tomlinson of Corpus Christi, TX; daughter, Donna Tomlinson of Brenham, TX; daughter, Vera Tomlinson of Lake Charles, LA; son, Paul Tomlinson of Apple Springs, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Gale Tomlinson of Bloomington, IL; sister, Marilyn Tomlinson Lewis of Thousand Oaks, CA; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Tomlinson was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maurine Lee Tomlinson; daughter, Selma Tomlinson Stone; sisters, Marie Tomlinson Bayles, Dorothy Tomlinson Walker, and Anne Tomlinson Phillips; brothers, Morris “Tommy” Tomlinson, Gerald Tomlinson, Wayne Tomlinson, and John Paul “JP” Tomlinson.
Pallbearers will be Jim Tomlinson, Dean Butler, Clifton Clonts, Timmy Clonts, Kenny Womack, and Raymond Womack.
Special memorials may be made to South Texas Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1210, Beeville, TX 78104-1210.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
