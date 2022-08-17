Funeral services for Jo Harrison, 90, of Etoile will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Keith Payne and Brother Jason Richards officiating. Interment will follow in the Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile.
Mrs. Harrison was born June 21, 1932 in Etoile, Texas to the late Gertie (Morton) and Oscar Burnaman, and was called home to the Lord Friday, August 12, 2022 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Harrison was a hair stylist, retiring after 40 years. She lived in many locations during her life to include Cherry Pointe, North Carolina, Nederland, Port Neches, and Kountze, Texas, and finally back to home in Etoile, where she lived for over 30 years. Jo was a proud member of Shirley Creek Baptist Church for many years.
Survivors include her sons, David Harrison and wife Linda of Waller, Wendell Harrison and wife Cindy of Port Neches, Tim Harrison and wife Sabrina of San Augustine, Greg Harrison and Trish Malone of Cypress; grandchildren, DeAnn West, Travis Harrison, Cory Harrison, Amy Batman, Sara Richards; eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lola Hanchee and husband Jeff and Imogene Walters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 62 years, Glenn Travis Harrison; brothers, Ezel Burnaman, Loith Burnaman, and Vernice Burnaman; and sister, Hester Moore.
Pallbearers will be Tim Harrison, Cory Harrison, Travis Harrison, Paul Batman, James West, and Joe Nerren.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
