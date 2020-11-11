Jeremy Landon Grigsby
Services for Jeremy Landon Grigsby, 40, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Grigsby died Nov. 10, 2020, in Lufkin.
Mary Jackson
Services for Mary Jackson, 71, of Trinity, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Jackson died on Nov. 6, 2020, in Bryan.
Bobbie Campbell Roberts
Services for Bobbie Campbell Roberts, 82, of San Augustine, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in San Augustine. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Center. Mrs. Roberts was born Oct. 12, 1938, in Shelby County and died Nov. 9, 2020, in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
