Allen Clark
Funeral services for Allen Clark, 44, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church with Brother W. C. Roach, Brother Steve Comstock, and Brother Audice Leon Wallace officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mr. Clark was born June 3, 1976 in DeRidder, Louisiana, and died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Clark owned and operated iSave phone repair and customizing and enjoyed building and customizing computers and cell phones. He loved fishing and being outdoors and enjoyed woodworking. He was a car enthusiast and hand cyclist, and participated in raising money for childhood cancer research. Football was his favorite sport and he loved animals.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanna (Tatum) Clark of Lufkin; son, Private 1st Class Caleb Green and wife Jacky of Fayetteville, North Carolina; daughters, Jewel Kay Clark and Jayda Randal Clark, both of Lufkin; dad, Jonathan Linzy of Lufkin; aunt and uncles, Judy and Ronnie Latham of Lufkin, Bennie Waldon and Buddy Waldon; parents-in-law, Randal and Brenda Dew of Huntington; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Carl and Tonya Truett of Wells, Craig and Melissa White of Huntington, and Levi and Charly Dew of Bossier City, Louisiana; step-grandmother, Helen Nerren of Lufkin; special friends, Tanjela Finch, Tamela Snider and Beamon Snider, all of Lufkin; his fur babies, Bandit and Bella; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was also survived by his mother, Jan Linzy, who died four days after his death.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Johnie Arlin and Essie Mae (Covington) Waldon and Glenn and Margaret (Roach) Nerren; and aunts, Clara and Sherry.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Dobbs, Pat Konunchuck, Beamon Snider, Cody Truett, Carl Truett, and Craig White.
Memorial contributions may be made to Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, 1102 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.