Louise LaVerne Henry Pope
Funeral services for Louise LaVerne Henry Pope of Lufkin will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeremy Yancey officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Louise LaVerne Henry Pope was born October 15, 1935 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Emma Lennie (Soard) and Fred Clessel Henry. She left this world on the Lord’s Day, Sunday, August 16, 2020. She lived 84 impactful years. Louise married the late Harlan Wayne Pope in 1954. They were married 44 years. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Ronnie Lee of Lufkin, her son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Terri Pope of The Woodlands, her brother and sister-in-law, Carol and Dorothy Henry of Marietta Georgia, and her sister-in-law, Carolyn Pope Peek of Lufkin; five grandchildren: Kristie Pope Tran, Kaylee Pope Gower, Kelsey Pope, Ashley Lee Hankins, Erik Lee, and five great-grandchildren.
Louise was a lady of many talents, all of which she used well. She sang beautifully both with choirs and as a soloist and pianist. Her sewing skills benefited her family as well as others. Harlan and Louise owned and operated P&F Auto Repair in Lufkin for 17 years. Active in churches wherever they lived, she served in many ministries, but her favorite was Pleasant Hills Children’s Home. She and Harlan have been members of Timbercreek Church in Lufkin since 1980. Louise and Harlan lived in many small towns and cities as they followed construction work with Hudson Engineering for 25 years. Louise made a positive impact everywhere she went.
Louise had many interests which included coin and stamp collecting, crafting, crocheting, cooking, and entertaining. She was always using her talents to serve others. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. One of her favorite activities was family game night. We will cherish the memories and that contagious laughter that brightened all of our lives.
The family was honored with outstanding care from Harbor Hospice. A heartfelt thank you to Wayne, Sophie, and Deniece. We are eternally grateful for your display of love.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Caleb’s Camp Sunday School Class of Timbercreek Church.
In lieu of flowers Louise’s wish is that donations be made to Pleasant Hills Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1177, Fairfield, Texas 75840, https://www.pleasanthillschildrenshome.org.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
