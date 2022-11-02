Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Funeral services for Theresa Ann “Myrt” Odom, 60, of Nogalus Prairie will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Carroll Whittlesey officiating. Interment will follow in the Burke Town Cemetery in Apple Springs.

Mrs. Odom was born February 25, 1962 in Orange, Texas, and died Monday, October 31, 2022 in a local hospital. She was a homemaker and loved hunting and fishing at “The Bottom”. She loved her dog Reco. Mrs. Odom was of the Apostolic faith.