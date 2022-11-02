Funeral services for Theresa Ann “Myrt” Odom, 60, of Nogalus Prairie will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Carroll Whittlesey officiating. Interment will follow in the Burke Town Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Mrs. Odom was born February 25, 1962 in Orange, Texas, and died Monday, October 31, 2022 in a local hospital. She was a homemaker and loved hunting and fishing at “The Bottom”. She loved her dog Reco. Mrs. Odom was of the Apostolic faith.
Survivors include her husband of 10 years, Ronald Odom of Nogalus Prairie; sons and daughters-in-law, Chris Gianoutsos and fiancée Kai Kiambao, Curtis and Tiffany Messer, all of Lufkin, and Jake and Cristyn Messer of Kountze; stepdaughters and son-in-law, Leann and Rick Gonzales of Bedias and Nichole Odom and fiancé Terry Farrar, Jr. of Longview; grandchildren, Morgan Gianoutsos, Meagen Gianoutsos, Macy Gianoutsos, Madelyn Gianoutsos, Mallory Loggins, Mason Gianoutsos, Koa Pounds, Austin Kononchuk, Hannah and husband Jose Frias, Branson Kononchuk, Skyler Messer, Jaxon Culbertson, Rickey Gonzales III, Aleigha Gonzales, Jayce Gonzales, James Lewis, Kelcie Lewis and fiancé Kevin Henderson, Richard Gonzales, Wade Durham, Raime Gonzales, Serena Gonzales, Kaydence Gonzales, Summer Farrar, Trey Farrar, and Autumn Farrar; great-grandchildren, Harper Farrar, Reece Frias, Briyghton Henderson, and Kiley Henderson; brothers, Steve Gianoutsos, Larry Wayne “PeeWee” Sealy, both of Orange, and brother, Woodzy Peveto and girlfriend Ashley Hunt of Nacogdoches; sister, Abbie Flores of Vidor; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Jesse Flores of Orange and Randy and Bonnie Odom of Nogalus Prairie; sister-in-love and brother-in-love, Jeanette and Randy Clark of Zavalla; father-in-law, James Odom of Nogalus Prairie; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosie (Bouley) Peveto; sisters, Bonnie Davis and Shirley Sweeney; brothers, Junior Hoover, Roy Lee Sealy, Sr., and Harry Sealy; and mother-in-law, Virginia Odom.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Clark, Johnathan Clark, Tosh Reppond, Jaxon Culbertson, Branson Kononchuk, and Austin Kononchuk.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the services.
