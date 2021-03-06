Geneva Griffith
Funeral services for Geneva Griffith, 74, of Pollok will be held Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Brad Forrest and Brother John Williams officiating. Interment will follow in the Rocky Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Griffith was born May 2, 1946 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Linnie Estelle (Watson) and Brady Mac Burnett, and died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at her residence. She had resided in Pollok for 30 years. She loved her puzzle books and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Griffith was a member of Lancewood Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, George Griffith of Pollok; son and daughter-in-law, Bubba and Tamara Nerren of Hudson; daughters and sons-in-law, Darla and David Townsend, Jennifer and Jerry Poe, all of Pollok, Laura and T.J. Pounds of Alto, and Taunya Williams of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Ben Townsend and fiancée Pam Hidalgo, Jamie Townsend, Blake and Carolanne Nerren, Camryn Nerren, Steven and Lauren Nerren, Caitlyn and Cameron Jackson, Scooter and Melinda Poe, Paige Poe, Heather Poe, Kristopher and Cait Kirkland, Matthew and Darion Kirkland; 20 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmie and Joyce Burnett of Huntington and Hershel and Mary Burnett of Westchester, Pennsylvania; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Wayne Sanford of Lufkin; special friend, Lydia Cook; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; late husband, Charles Lee Nerren; son-in-law, Ike Williams; brother, Johnny Harry; and sister, Darlene Read.
Pallbearers will be Chad Modisette, Dustin Alvis, Jerry Poe, Cameron Jackson, Kristopher Kirkland, and Matthew Kirkland.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lancewood Baptist Church, P.O. Box 155938, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.