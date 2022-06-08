Death notices Jun 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Barbara Joyce McNaughtenServices are pending for Barbara Joyce McNaughten, 80, of Lufkin, with Gipson Funeral Home. She was born March 21, 1942, and died June 3, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituaries Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFamily devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsonsFormer Hudson ISD teacher sentenced to eight years in prisonLufkin residents waiting on downtown post office to openFormer road engineer files whistleblower complaint against Angelina CountyRound Rock bound: Diboll Lumberjacks earn berth in state baseball tournamentLISD discusses salary compensation plan in budget workshopLISD teachers, administrators talk about Teacher Incentive AllotmentDiboll draws Brock in state semifinalsSmith carries ’Jacks to Game 1 victory5/28/22 Restaurant inspections Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
