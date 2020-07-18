Wallace P. “Dud” Davis
Wallace P. “Dud” Davis, 89, was born February 9, 1931 to Edward and Lucille (Wallace) Davis in Henderson. He died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at The Joseph House in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Dud was born and raised in the Minden/Henderson area. He graduated from Henderson High School in 1950. As a youth, he worked at local grocery stores which started his career in the grocery business. He worked for the Safeway Grocery Store chain, managing several in the east Texas area. Later in life, he changed careers and became a successful insurance agent from which he retired. He was most proud to have served in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict aboard the battleship USS Iowa as a gunner’s mate. His best attribute was doting on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which he never stopped talking about. Dud was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lufkin and served as an Elder.
He is survived by his step-children and their spouses, Dianne and Dr. Ed Miller of Conroe, Morty and Louise Halyard of Lufkin; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jason Jones of Spring, Dr. Amy and Jeremy Ross of Lufkin, Ashley and Josh Kaczynski of Hackberry, Louisiana; and great-grandchildren, Brooke Kaczynski of Houston, Allison Kaczynski of College Station, Madeline Jones of Spring, Collin Ross and Maci Ross of Lufkin, and Will Kaczynski of Hackberry, Louisiana.
Dud was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 51 years, Doris Wright Halyard Davis; and siblings, Bill Davis and Bobbie Wylie.
The family would like to thank Affinity Hospice and The Joseph House staffs for their compassionate care.
In lieu of usual remembrances, donations to The Joseph House would be appreciated.
