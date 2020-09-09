Molly Belle Burns Vardeman
Services for Molly Belle Burns Vardeman, 96, of Huntington, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Huntington, with Bro. Darryl Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Jonesville Cemetery.
Mrs. Vardeman was born May 30, 1924 in Ratcliff, Texas, the daughter of the late Erah (Horn) and C. B. Burns. She passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her daughters.
Mrs. Vardeman was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, who loved her family dearly. She was an accomplished artist and won awards at art shows. She was also an accomplished seamstress and cook and made the best family meals. She was the prayer warrior of the family, had a close walk with God, and kept her family together. Mrs. Vardeman was a member of First Baptist Church of Huntington, where her husband was a Deacon.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda Roberts of Zavalla, Laura McClary of Huntington and Leah Hanscom of Lufkin; grandchildren, Melanie Perry, Angie Williams, Molly Nilsson, Julie McClary, Bonnie Meaux and Matthew Hanscom; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and sister, Billie Styles of Waxahachie.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vardeman was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Travis Vardeman; and grandson, Bo Turner.
Mrs. Vardeman’s family wishes to thank the staff of Affinity Hospice for the loving care given to her.
Pallbearers will be Steve Styles, Glenn Walker, Stevie Villani, Ben Villani, Charlie Litchfield, and Matthew Hanscom.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ted Ivy, Tripp Villani, Grayson Williams, Grant Williams, Patrick Meaux, Jr., Ryker Hanscom, and Aiden Moske.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at First Baptist Church in Huntington.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
