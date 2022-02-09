Services for Jose C. Jaraguchi, 80, of Lufkin, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Timbercreek Church. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Jaraguchi was born July 24, 1941 in Mexico, the son of the late Dora and Tereso Jaraguchi. He passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in a local hospital.
Mr. Jaraguchi was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a member of Timbercreek Church. He was a hard worker and made sure his family was always taken care of. Mr. Jaraguchi loved his family and church.
Survivors include his daughter, Miria Jaraguchi; son and daughter-in-law, Jose and Crystal Jaraguchi; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Rogelio Bocanegra; son and daughter-in-law, Javier and Esmeralda Jaraguchi; grandchildren, Izuki Machain and wife Karen, Leslie McCollum and husband Kamran, Joselin Espino and husband Carlos, Itzel Martinez and husband Samuel, Cristian Jaraguchi and wife Anna, Stefan Jaraguchi, Ivan Bocanegra, Alexia Jaraguchi, Eliana Padilla, Adrian Bocanegra, Rene Ramirez, Yasari Jaraguchi, Ethan Jaraguchi, Aidan Jaraguchi, Jizelle Jaraguchi, and Nevaeh Jaraguchi; and great-grandchildren, Jace McCollum, Karson McCollum, Jazlene Santana, Luka Espino, Ava Martinez and Lincoln Jaraguchi.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Oralia Jaraguchi on August 27, 2021.
Pallbearers will be Cristian Jaraguchi, Stefan Jaraguchi, Ethan Jaraguchi, Aidan Jaraguchi, Ivan Bocanegra and Adrian Bocanegra.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.