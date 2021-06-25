Burtis Evett
Graveside services for Burtis Evett, 82, of San Augustine, will be at 10 a.m. today at Attoyac Cemetery. Burtis was born Oct. 31, 1938, and died June 23, 2021.
Otis Holman
Services for Otis Ray Holman, 60, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Corinth Cemetery in Sexton. Mr. Holman was born July 30, 1960, and died June 21, 2021, in Lufkin.
James N. Pillows
Services for James N. Pillows, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bennett Cemetery. Mr. Pillows was born Oct. 12, 1942, and died June 23, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Barbara Jean Spradley (Vaughn)
Services for Barbara Jean Spradley (Vaughn), 86, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories. Mrs. Spradley was born Aug. 12, 1934, and died June 23, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
