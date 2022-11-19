Pat Brazil, 85, of Lufkin, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her residence.
She was born March 11, 1937 in Henderson, Texas to the late Virginia and Richard Wimp.
Pat holds a Master’s in Education with 35 years experience in LISD. Pat shared her love of learning with hundreds of students over the years and treasured her time spent in the classroom. She was the Secretary and Treasurer for the Walker Cemetery Association and a member of The First Christian Church of Lufkin.
Pat was a loving mother who was a great example of empathy and kindness to her children. She was a lifelong learner and avid reader. She had a great sense of humor and loved a good cup of coffee. She was known for her love of purple and her great sense of style. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved dog Fanci.
Survivors include her husband, Clarence Rodney Brazil; sons, Scott Brazil, Patrick Brazil; and daughter, Erin Brazil Everrett. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert (Bob) Wimp, Wayne Wimp and Bill Smythe; as well as her parents.
Special thanks to Heart-to-Heart Hospice and her caregiver Anita Johns.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Walker Cemetery Association, PO Box 2225, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
