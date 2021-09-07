Funeral services for Clay “Doc” Eldridge, 51, of Diboll will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Michael Brittain officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Clay was born September 26, 1969 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Saturday, September 4, 2021 in a local hospital. He was a lifetime resident of Diboll and a 1988 graduate of Diboll High School. He worked for Roll-Lift USA as a heavy haul supervisor. Clay attended Angelina Cowboy Fellowship.
Survivors include his wife, Sheilla (Wright) Eldridge of Diboll; daughters, Jordan Eldridge and Jentrie Eldridge, both of Diboll; son, Tyler Eldridge of Diboll; parents, Judy (Melton) and James William “Bill” Eldridge of Diboll; brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Tanya Eldridge of Diboll; mother-in-law, Connie Wright of Huntington; and numerous friends.
Pallbearers will be Roho Pouland, Scott Caughman, Bubba Nevills, Sam Hester, Norman Deal, and Mason Ford.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Eldridge, Brandon Pouland, Brandal Pouland, Lawren Scarborough, Shane Scarborough, Steven Scarborough, Robert Truett, and Scott Eldridge.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
