Richard Adams
Memorial services for Richard Adams, 71, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lufkin First Church of the Nazarene with Reverend Jerry Spann, Reverend Eric Barton, and David Boyd officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Adams was born September 14, 1949 in Center, Texas to the late Dixie (Emanis) and C.W. Adams, and died Friday, November 13, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
At an early age, Richard’s musical talents were evident. His father was a Congregational Methodist pastor and evangelist who used him to play for churches and revivals all through East Texas and Louisiana. After graduating from Center High School, he continued his education at Panola College and the University of Houston. During these years he was employed with Texas Eastern in Shreveport and later Houston. These years were made even more enjoyable when he began traveling with several Southern Gospel quartets as pianist. He travelled all over with the Singing Christians, Mercy River Boys and later, Governor Jimmy Davis which culminated with his induction to the Southern Gospel Hall of Fame. After marrying his wife, they began a musical ministry in revivals and churches around East Texas. Working in his church was a great part of his life. He served as children’s pastor, praise and worship leader, young Adult Sunday School teacher and SAMS Ministries for Lufkin First Church of The Nazarene.
Survivors include his wife, Markye Adams of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Brittany and David Harris of Lufkin; grandchildren, Braxton Harris and Hadley Harris, both of Lufkin; aunt, Janet Emanis of Lafayette, Louisiana; sister, Vicki Sloan of Center; special friends, David and Dovianne Boyd of Lufkin; and numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother; and brother-in-law, Delton Blake Harbuck.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the service at the church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.