Donnie William (Don) Sebesta
Don was born on June 29, 1945 to Raymond Milton Sebesta, Sr. and Julia Holick Sebesta. He entered eternal rest on December 22, 2020. He grew up in the bustling metropolis of Snook, Texas (originally known as Sebesta Corner or Sebesta, Texas). According to legend, he was the town bad boy. At heart, he was a man of faith who loved the Lord and his family above all else. He was a member of Snook Brethren Church until he joined First United Methodist Houston (West campus). He began the ride of his life when he married the love of his life, Barbara Welch Sebesta, on December 23rd, 1966. Together, they traveled the world, camped, hunted, fished, raised two amazing sons and generally enjoyed life. He often told people that it was incredible that the kid from Snook went on to do the many amazing things that they did.
It’s an understatement to say Don loved the great outdoors. His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing. Since Barbara grew up hunting and fishing with her Dad, they were a great fit. They raised their sons to love the outdoors as much as they did. Everyone who knew him, liked him. He was truly a good and kind person. He spent almost fifty years in the appliance repair business and even there, he was known as honest and straightforward.
He is survived by wife, Barbara; sons Lance Sebesta and wife, Flo, Jason Sebesta and wife, April; granddaughters Jordan, Lauren and Kate Sebesta; brother Ray Sebesta; sisters Gloria Weichert and Debbie Manthei and husband, Gary; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and granddogs, Lacy and Waylon.
He battled cancer twice in his life and the last one (pancreatic) was more than his body could handle.
2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM, Forest Park East, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster. Please respect the family’s wishes and wear a face mask.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Don’s memory to First United Methodist Church, 10570 Westpark Drive, Houston, TX 77042 or Keltys United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 3354, Lufkin, TX 75913.
