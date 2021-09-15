Services for Gayle (Slusher) Riley, 70, of Etoile, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Gum Springs Cemetery in Longview.
Gayle was born January 6, 1951 in Longview, Texas, the daughter of the late Katholine (Callahan) and Leonard Slusher. She passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at her residence.
Gayle was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed being The Bread Lady, traveling to different festivals and meeting new people. She also loved to read, traveling with her family, playing cards and going on girl trips with her daughters. She was president of the Etoile School Board for many years. Gayle enjoyed and loved her cats.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Bobby Riley; daughter, Katy Riley Coss and husband Alex; daughter, Stephany Riley and Patrick Fenley, her significant other; and siblings, Marvin Slusher, Sheryl Sims, Danny Malone, John Malone, Linda Benson and Malcolm Malone.
Gayle was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Charles Malone, David Malone, Mildred Brown, Sue English, Andy Malone and Jerry Malone.
Pallbearers will be Alex Coss, Patrick Fenley, Joe Flood, Jon Estes, Gary Tullos and Tom Harvin.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
