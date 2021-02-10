Cabe Cordyce Clonts
Graveside services for Cabe Cordyce Clonts, 91, of Apple Springs, TX will be held Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs with Bro. Dean Butler officiating.
Cabe Cordyce Clonts was born October 1st, 1929 in Pima County, Arizona and passed peacefully at his home in Apple Springs, TX, surrounded by his family on February 7th, 2021. He lived most of his life in Arizona until 1963 when Apple Springs became his home.
Cabe Cordyce was a devoted father and grandfather, Godly man, and an all-around hard worker. On January 27th, 1951 he married the love of his life Vera Pearl (Lee), their life began when he joined the army where he served three years. After the service, he went to college in Houston. Later he returned to Arizona, where he worked on his father’s farm. During his time there he helped with growing cotton, hay, and large gardens. The food grown fed Cordyce’s entire family. In 1963 he came to Texas to visit Vera’s family and never left. He worked almost 30 years at Lufkin Industries. He loved working with his cows, tending his garden, and most of all playing with his grandchildren.
Cabe Cordyce’s family was his everything, from spoiling his wife, to teaching how to work a field, and giving life lessons. The love he had for his wife, Vera, was astonishing. Their love for each other showed in their love for their family.
Cabe Cordyce is survived by his son, Clifton Clonts and wife Rhonda of Huntington; daughter, Jennifer Womack and husband Kenny of Apple Springs; and son, Timothy Clonts and wife Diane of Huntington. Grandchildren include Melanie (Clonts) Rowls and husband Russell, Meri (Womack) Dickens and husband Chris, Sabrina Clonts, Raymond Womack and girlfriend Amanda, Jarrod Clonts and wife Sasha, Marshall Rhoden and wife Sandy, Alicia (Clonts) Murphy and husband Calvin, Lyssa (Rhoden) Bergman and husband Gordon, Caleb Clonts and wife Sonia. He also has 16 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Vera Pearl (Lee) Clonts; daughter, Cheryl (Clonts) Rhoden; parents, Cabe Collins and Mabel Gertrude Clonts; sisters, Gertrude Payne and Viola Ray; brothers, Franklin Clonts, Eugene Clonts, and Nolan Clonts.
Pallbearers will be Jarrod Clonts, Jesse Dickens, Mike Protho, Nate Murphy, Paul Tomlinson, and Raymond Womack.
Honorary Pallbearers: Caleb Clonts and Calvin Murphy.
The family would like to thank Harbor Hospice, nurses, Dr. Pavan Pinnamaneni, and a special thank you to Diane Clonts and Sasha Clonts for their dedicated round the clock care of Cordyce.
Cabe Cordyce and Vera Pearl Clonts had a love for not only each other, but for their family. They are now watching over us all, with the Lord.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
