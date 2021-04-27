Funeral services for Jeannie Marie Crain Bedgood, 70, of Moscow will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church with Brother Lesly Wilkinson officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery.
Jeannie was born January 21, 1951 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mable Marie (Lafferty) and Thomas Perry Crain, and died Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Livingston.
Jeannie was a 1969 graduate of Corrigan-Camden High School. She attended Angelina College and while she hated it, she was formerly a licensed Cosmetologist and former member of The Order of the Eastern Star. As a child, the Crain family moved around the United States, but Corrigan was always the place she called home. She was a devout Christian and loved spending time reading her Bible. She was a ham, cut-up, and a joy to be around with a very kind soul. Drinking coffee and smoking cigarettes were her favorite pastimes. She loved her daughter, Gina, more than life itself, her sisters, family and friends, and was so crazy about Bridge and Perry.
Survivors include her daughter, Gina Wilkinson of Corrigan; sister and brother-in-law, Janie and Bruce Moehling of Moscow; stepson, Bob Bedgood and wife Pam of Missouri; grandchildren, Josh Bedgood and Jessica Burnett; nieces and spouses, Tamra and Robert Gomes, Michelle and Michael Saunders, all of Punta Gorda, Florida, Karie and Bryan Goodwin of Hudson; nephew and spouse, Jason and Deana Yankie of Moscow; great-nephew and great-niece, Bridge and Perry Goodwin of Hudson; cousins, Melinda Denham of Franklin, North Carolina, Margie Woodard of Corrigan; Janice Brown of Corrigan; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, T.P. and Mable Crain; sister, Margaret Ann Crain-Carlson; husband, Velton Bedgood; and stepson, Ronald Bedgood.
Pallbearers will be Jason Yankie, Bryan Goodwin, Robert Gomes, Matt DeGaeta, Russell Harvey, and Domonic Delvechio.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Bedgood, Bruce Moehling, Phil Briscoe, and Bridge Goodwin.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon prior to the service at the church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
