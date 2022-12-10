Joe Weldon Harris
Services for Joe Weldon Harris, 88, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Joe was born April 27, 1934 to parents, Artie Bessie Hinson and Robert Lee Harris and grew up in the Clawson Community. He passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Neches House Assisted Living Center. Family would like to thank all the caregivers at Neches House for the care Joe received.
Joe attended Central Consolidated School until age 16 and quit to go to work in the oilfield in Odessa, Texas. After 3 years of oilfield work, he enlisted in the U S Army on January 29, 1954 and served until January 20, 1957, spending his enlistment at Ft. Lee, Virginia. While in the Army, he met his first wife and they had one daughter. They returned to Clawson and Joe went to work again in the Oilfield for a short time. Tired of oilfield work, he opened his own sheetrock business, Harris Drywall, in 1960 and worked for the next 41 years until his retirement.
Joe met his second wife, Lou Blake, and was married on June 25, 1971. Joe helped Lou raise her three children, Mike Blake, Michelle Blake and Mark Blake. They were married for 28 years. Lou passed away September 20, 1999. Lou and Joe loved fishing together.
Joe later married Margie Tatum on February 23, 2002 and they were together until 2021.
Joe enjoyed bowling in leagues and fishing tournaments. Joe’s dream was to become a professional bowler but after Lufkin Lanes closed in 1966, he had to travel to Nacogdoches Lanes to bowl, which posed a problem after working all day, so he stopped bowling in 1978. He reported his highest bowling score was 755. Joe started bass fishing and entering small tournaments in 1966 and continued until 2013 when hip issues caused a lack of mobility. He had won 9 Texas State Bass Tournaments from 1974 to 2012. During his fishing career, he won 9 boats individually or with another person. During these years, he continued to work full-time in his own business. He loved fishing with his best friend Dr. Bill Shelton and another longtime friend for 60 years, Tom Hillan. He and Tom Hillan also loved spending time on the golf course. Joe said this about Tom “Tom Hillan could be depended on always”. Joe wanted everyone to know his #1 favorite fishing partner was his nephew, Jim Saxton, and they won 4 Senior Team Texas State Bass Tournaments. After retiring, he enjoyed watching sports on TV. His favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys and favorite baseball team was the Texas Rangers.
Survivors include his stepdaughters, Sylvia Dominy, Cathy Cervantes and husband Roy and Michelle Blake; nieces, Jennifer Saxton and Wanda Wankin; nephew, Gary Denby; and ex-wife, Margie Tatum.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Louise, Zeba, Nancy, Doyle, James, Artie Lea, Faye, Oscar Norman and Dora, as well as his previous wife Lou Blake Harris.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time Sunday afternoon at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.