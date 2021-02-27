Jack Richardson Sr.
Alto — Funeral services for Jack Richardson Sr., 88, of Lufkin will be Saturday at 11 AM at the O.T. Allen & Son Funeral Home in Alto with Rev. Charles Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at the Old Palestine Cemetery in Alto. There will be a visitation time from 10 am – 11 am at the funeral home before the service. Mr. Richardson passed away Wednesday, February 24 in Lufkin. He was born July 31, 1932 in Alto, Texas to Jewel Richardson and Erma McConnell Richardson. Jack lived in Lufkin for over 60 years and was a member of the Denman Avenue Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon and a greeter. Jack was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. Jack had worked at Texas Foundries for 15 years, Temple Inland for over 27 years and was also a rancher. Jack was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by wife Syble Richardson of Lufkin, son and daughter-in-law Ken and Jana Richardson of Alto, granddaughters Shelby Johnson (Chance) of Lufkin and Karli Roberts (Lucas) of Tyler, great grandson Jack Lawrence Johnson and special cousins Mary Bishop and James Hendrick. Pallbearers will be Craig Coleman, Doug Thompson, Jimmy Grandgeorge, Chance Johnson, Lucas Roberts and Daryl Gray. Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Parker, Bob Waltman, Joe B. Cruseturner, Jim Bice, Larry Griffith, Billy Ray Johnson, Terry Ted Moore, Charles Parham, Gerald Glover and Albert Smith. The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Pinecrest Rehabilitation Center.
