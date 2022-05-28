Graveside services for Janie Nell Patrick Price, 84, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Old Shiloh Cemetery in Mt. Enterprise with Bro. Ron Meadows officiating.
Mrs. Price was born October 7, 1937, in Shiloh community of Rusk County, Texas, to Sam Houston Patrick and Carrie Threadgill Patrick, and died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Lufkin, Texas.
Janie grew up on the family farm and attended Mount Enterprise and Minden schools. After graduating from Minden High School in 1955 she moved to Nacogdoches to attend Nacogdoches Business College where she met Glennis Lee Price. Janie and Glennis were married on March 15, 1957.
In 1962 Janie and Glennis moved to Lufkin and made it their home. Shortly after moving to Lufkin, they joined Denman Avenue Baptist church where they have been faithful members for 60 years.
Always a strong believer in the power and dignity of work, Janie went to work at Woody’s Toys once her children reached school age. After the closing of Woody’s Toys, Janie took a job at AAA Satellite (later known as AAA Trophy and T-Shirt.) Little did she know that through this job she would play a role recognizing the accomplishments of thousands of East Texans. If you or your child received an award between 1985 and 2015, be it through work, school or sports, chances are Miss Janie and her AAA family had a hand or two in its creation.
When the Sam’s Club store opened in Lufkin, Janie thought she would apply for a temporary weekend to job. She was one of the original Sam’s Sample Ladies and later became a Sam’s Club greeter. Her “temporary” job lasted more than 10 years.
After retirement, Janie enjoyed working in the yard and participating in church activities.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years Glennis Price; children Charles Price of Henderson and Tracy Price Cadenhead and husband Neal of Mount Enterprise; grandchildren Morgan Alyse Shannon of Lufkin and Grant Patrick Shannon of Mount Enterprise; nephews Jimmy Harvey and Doug Harvey; niece Kim Ream; and her AAA Trophy & T-Shirt Family (Jimmy, Jenny, Nancy, Diane and Martha) and numerous other relatives and friends
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Shirley Patrick Harvey
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Children’s Ministry of Denman Avenue Baptist Church, 1807 Denman Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901 and The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
