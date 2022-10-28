Allen L. “Buddy” Rush
Funeral services for Allen L. “Buddy” Rush will be held Saturday, October 29, at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home chapel with John Rush officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Allen “Buddy” Rush was born April 7, 1927, in Burke, Texas, and joined his family in Heaven on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the age of 95. He was the son of Zusle “Dutch” Rush and Tellie Mae (Arrington) Rush.
Buddy served his country during WWII with the U.S. Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater. Upon returning home, he obtained a job with Waydale Connelly, an auto parts supplier. While delivering parts to Ralph New Oldsmobile Company, Mr. J. Ralph New offered him a job in Parts & Service. Buddy took the job and worked for J. Ralph for the next 40 years.
Also shortly after returning from overseas, he met and married Arah Dell Vest, and they remained steadfastly in love for 59 years. They loved to travel, and Buddy would drive many miles on family vacations, deer hunting trips, and hauling kids to horse shows. After retiring from the car business, he drove tour buses all over the country to keep himself entertained.
He was a hard worker and remained remarkably healthy well into an advanced age. Working with cattle and horses always comes with a certain amount of injury, which Buddy usually shrugged off with indifference. When he heard others complain of some ache or pain, he would often grin and say, “I’ve had worse spots than that in my eye!” His mischievous grin, twinkling eyes, and sense of humor won him many friends.
Buddy is survived by his three children and their spouses: Gary and Sherry Rush, Allen and Amy Rush, all of Lufkin, and Amy and Chris Benton of Mont Belvieu. Grandchildren and spouses are Ashley and Michael McCarty, Paige and John Wolf III, Sarah Benton, Christopher Rush, and Cora Rush. Great-grandchildren are Morgan, Kylie, Marley, and Calyn McCarty and Max and Remi Wolf. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, his wife Arah, grandson James L. “Jay” Rush, and great-grandson John C. “Jack” Wolf IV.
Pallbearers will be Joe Thigpen, Mike Rush, Carl Brown, Donald Smith, Christopher Rush, and Max Wolf.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Burke United Methodist Church, 124 Blue Jay Street, Burke, Texas 75941.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services will be available, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
