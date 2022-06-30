Robert Manley "Bob" Putnam
Robert (Bob) Manley Putnam (88 yrs. old) of Lufkin, Texas passed away June 25, 2022 at Kennedy Health and Rehab. Nursing home. He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on March 16, 1934 to Homer Manley Putnam and Jessie Allio Putnam. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jimmie Smith Looney Putnam. He is also survived by Son Gary Joe Looney and wife Carol Looney, Son Steven Looney, Daughter, Lee Ann Lipscomb and husband Gary Lipscomb all of Lufkin. He is survived by 2 sisters, Barbara Greenstreet of Bryan, Texas and Jean Johnson of College Station, Texas. He is survived by Grandchildren: Shana Glawson and husband Starlan, Justin Looney and wife Rachael, Landon Spurgeon and wife Kari, Lauren Spurgeon Williams, Robert Zachary Looney and wife Morgan, Megan Looney Skowron and husband Matt, Beau Donaldson and wife Layla, Brandon Zoss and wife Becca and Brian Zoss, Zach Farris and Jerimiah Farris. He is preceded in death by his parents Manley and Jessie Putnam, Mother-in-law Evie Lee Smith, Grandson Austin Manley Williams, Bryon Mitchel Looney, Brother-in-law Horace Greenstreet and Brother-in-law Skip Johnson. He is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
He served as Elder at First Christian Church and was an active member. He enjoyed helping with all church needs and especially being a cook at men's prayer breakfast each Monday morning. Retirement years were spent 4 months of the year in Lake City, Colorado where he was associate member of First Presbyterian Church. He was a 40-year member of Lufkin Evening Lions Club where he served as President and was a diligent worker. He was a past Deputy District Governor of Region IV Lions International and zone Chairman. He organized the Leo Club for young men to enter Lions Club. He was Scout Master of Troop 136 Boy Scouts 27 years where 56 young men earned their Eagle Scout Award and countless boys were members. Every other year he took his scout troop on high adventure trips to Canada's wilderness. Canoeing the boundary lakes and to hikes at Philmont Scout Ranch and Big Bend National Park and 50-mile hikes and to Camp Pirtle every year. Troop 136 is sponsored by Lufkin Evening Lions Club.
He received 29 awards of various services for his community services and unselfish dedication in the service of mankind. He was Wood Badge Trained at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. He taught Pine Forest Scout Masters 2 years as counselor at Camp Pirtle for their Wood badge "PHD of Scoutmasters" training. In July 1985 Scouting honored Putnam with the National Eagle Scout Association. Each year the Eagle Scout Association presents a plaque and recognizes a scout master who has made significant contribution to Eagle Scouting and the advancement program of Boy Scouts of America. He has also received the District Award of Merit and the Scout Council Silver Beaver Award. He earned the Scouters Key and Wood badge Counsel with 4 beads. He was honored by his counsel as the first award as outstanding Scout Master in 1985. In 1973 he pioneered the first troop leader as development course for boys and served as First TLD Director at Pirtle Scout Reservation and was honored as outstanding advisor of the "Order of the Arrow Tejas Lodge". In 1981 he received the Lufkin News "Thy Brothers Keeper" award for giving of his time to help others in the community. In 1998 he received the Angelina Award for the County's outstanding services in this area. The award was given at the Civic Center at the annual banquet as a surprise to him. He was a Chairman of Hudson ISD School Board for 3 years.
He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas. He graduated in 1956 from Texas A&M University in College Station. He was employee by Texas A&M office of the Texas State Chemist where he became supervisor of half of Texas inspectors and retired from there after 30 years of employment.
A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church, 1300 S. First St., Lufkin, Texas on July 10, 2022 at 2 pm with Rev. Jack Nox officiating. A time of greeting will be in the fellowship hall following the memorial service.
Memorials may be sent to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch and Girls Town USA at PO Box 1890, Amarillo, Texas 79174-0001. Calfarleys.org.
Cremation services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
