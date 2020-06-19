Lydie Ann Conner
Lydie Ann Conner, 70, of Lufkin, Texas was born on Sept. 8, 1949 in Lufkin Texas. Daughter of the late Bennie and Bonnie Boles of Diboll, Texas. She passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in a Houston hospital.
Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She was a cook all her life and was always ready to feed everyone. If you knew her you always had a friend. Faith was strong in the lord. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Ann was survived by her son Thomas and Patricia Conner of Ohio, Son JC Jr. and wife April Connor of Lufkin, her daughter Angie and husband Ivan Honeycutt of Lufkin, Daughter Kathy and Jesus Garcia of Lufkin. Brother Bennie and wife Louise Boles, brother Marlin and wife Debbie Boles, brother Burtis Boles. Sister-in-law Jan Boles of Diboll, texas and brother-in-law Robert and wife Irene Conner of Woodville. 11 grandkids and 23 great grandkids and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband JC Conner of 43 years, her brother Tommy Dean Boles, sister Sherry Lee Johnson and great grandaughter Addisyn Rose.
Special thanks to Dr. Karl Krohn and staff.
Pall Bearers
Johnathan Ray, Daniel Martinez, Isaac Rojas, Mario Garcia, Joey Archer, Brian Oliver, Keith Oliver, Jose Perez.
Honorary Pall Bearers
Tony Boles, Steven Ross, Ivan Honeycutt, David Serrano, Bennie Garcia, Matt Todd.
The viewing is Sunday, 21st from 6pm-8pm at All Families Mortuary and services will be Monday, 22nd at 1pm followed to final resting place at Gann Cemetery, Pollok, Texas.
