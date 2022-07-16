William J. “Tank” Tanksley, 74, of Huntington died Sunday, July 10, 2022 in a local hospital. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Tank was born August 22, 1947 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Charlcie B. (Colwell) and William Russell Tanksley, and died Sunday, July 10, 2022 in a local hospital.
Tank graduated from Mesquite High School and then served in the United States Navy, where he was proud to become a Navy Corpsman attached to the United States Marine Corps. He served during Vietnam, winning three Purple Crosses and a Silver Star, returning to Hawaii to recuperate and become an Orthopedic Technologist.
After two previous marriages, he moved to the Huntington area where he and Julie married and lived for 37 years. Here he worked a security for Sears, JC Penney, and the Lufkin Mall. Upon retirement, he became a luthier.
Tank liked nothing more than making music and spending time with family. His family meant the world to him. He will be missed! Forever and always my love!
Survivors include his wife, Julie Tanksley; his children, Marilyn Calder, Jackie Phillips and husband Keith, Orrin Tanksley, Kira Tanksley; grandchildren, Heather Calder, Carver Kurn Noseworthy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mitchel and Sharon, Tom and Signe, Wayne and Nita, Gary and Janey; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
