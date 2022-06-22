Funeral services for Jimmy Grandgeorge, 60, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Denman Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. John W. Greene and Steve Spears officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Jimmy was born February 3, 1962 in Greenville, Mississippi to the late Betty Lou (Weatherford) and Austin Louis Grandgeorge, and died Saturday, June 18, 2022 at his residence.
Jimmy was a wonderful husband and father. He loved his family with all his heart. Being the father of Grace and Hannah was his pride and joy. He had owned and operated his own business, Grandgeorge Construction, and currently worked in construction maintenance for Brookshire Brothers. He was a “jack of all trades”; a talented wood craftsman and could build anything. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Jimmy loved the outdoors and taught his girls to love the outdoors and all of its wonder. He was in his boat fishing as often as he could. He was a believer in Jesus and was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Phylllis Ann (Hays) Grandgeorge of Lufkin; daughters, Hannah Brooke Grandgeorge, Grace Starling (Grandgeorge) Ramsey and husband Caleb; brothers, Austin “Junior” Grandgeorge, Jr. and wife Letha, Bobby Grandgeorge and wife Nancy; sister, Cindy (Grandgeorge) White and husband Dean; nieces and nephews, Jamie Peck, Trey and Christi Grandgeorge, Angela and Tony Segura, Billy and Felicia Grandgeorge, Robby and Amanda Grandgeorge, Ronny and Christina Grandgeorge, Jerod and Elise White, Kristi (White) Robinson; mother-in-law, Jeannine (Bates) Hays; brother-in-law, Richard Hays; sister-in-law, LaNita Hays; nephew, Andrew Hays; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Brown Hampton Hays; niece, Jodi (Grandgeorge) Dunn; and nephew, Spanky Peck.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Peck, Trey Grandgeorge, Austin Parker, Justin Peck, Tim Bounds, Ken Richardson, Andrew Hays, and Joe Officer.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Brookshire Brothers Maintenance, Bounds Construction, Tim Johnson, Eck Frank, and Jerod White.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harmony Hill Baptist Church, New Children’s Building Fund, 2708 S. Chestnut Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at ww.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
