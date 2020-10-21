Mario Garcia
Services for Mario Garcia, 57, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Garcia died Oct. 16, 2020, in Houston.
Weldon R. Hardy
Services for Weldon R. Hardy, 81, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Hardy died died Oct. 20, 2020, in Lufkin.
Deacon R.C. Roberts
Services for Deacon R.C. Roberts, 84, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Interment will be at Davis Memorial Garden. He was born May 10, 1936, and died Oct. 18, 2020. All Families Mortuary, directors.
