Jerri Lynn Burkhalter Ledford
Jerri Lynn Ledford was born on May 31, 1951, in Lufkin, TX to the late Eddie Mae (Strickland) Burkhalter and Vernon Burkhalter, and died unexpectedly on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Houston. She cherished her family and enjoyed contemplative time in nature, gardening, good music, and deep, meaningful conversations with others.
Jerri graduated from high school in Midwest City, Oklahoma where she met and married the love of her life, James Ledford. After joining him in Germany during his time in the military, the couple returned to East Texas where they raised their two daughters, Katherine and Shellie. Jerri worked in banking, starting at Diboll State Bank, and finishing her career at Huntington State Bank in Lufkin. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Diboll.
Survivors include her father and stepmother, Vernon and Betty Burkhalter of Diboll, Texas; husband and partner of 52 years, James Ledford of Lufkin; daughter, Katherine Ledford and son-in-law Kobi Peled of Richmond, California; daughter, Shellie Ledford-Doudican of Houston; grandchildren, Kallen Treadway, Noah Kliman (and his parents Liesa and Paul Kliman, and sibling Jeremy), and River Adams. Jerri is also survived by her four sisters, Dorothy Barlow of Lufkin, Bessie Furguson of Diboll, Suzanne Langford of Lufkin, and Lisa Burkhalter of Galveston, along with a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother.
A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Methodist Church Christmas Blessings for children in need: Methodist Church Christmas Blessings, 410 South Hines Street, Diboll, TX 75941
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.