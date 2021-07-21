G.P. “Jerry” Bourrous
Funeral services for G.P. “Jerry” Bourrous, 94, of Pollok will be held Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bobby Ryan, Brother Simon Purvis, Bob Flournoy, and Paul Cockrell officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
Mr. Bourrous was born September 29, 1926 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Stellar (Largent) and John D. Bourrous, and died Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at The Joseph House.
Mr. Bourrous was a life-long resident of Lufkin. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He was drafted into the Army in January 1945 and married Ella Mae Gilbert in October 1946. Mr. Bourrous was quite the entrepreneur and owned many different businesses throughout his career. He and his father-in-law started Gilbert-Bourrous Butane Co, Inc. on nothing but good credit and perseverance. While in the butane business in the ‘60’s, he accepted the badge of Deputy Sheriff in Angelina County. He formed the first Angelina County Youth Sheriff Posse drill team, and they performed in rodeos across Texas. In 1968 he built his second business, G.P. Bourrous Trucking Co., Inc., which he sold to Louisiana-Pacific in 1973 and became their Vice President and General Manager over Transportation in the southern region. In 1978 he went back into the trucking business and recreated G.P. Bourrous Trucking Co., Inc., which he built from zero trucks to a 153 truck operation. He sold to Fleetwood Trucking in 1989. His next venture was building a grocery mart called Fairview Mini Mart in his community, as well as a local Volkswagen dealership in Lufkin. In 1990 Mr. Bourrous went back to work for Louisiana-Pacific as their Traffic Manager in the southern region. He formed another trucking company, New Waverly Transportation, in 1994, and Specialty Trucking Company in 1997. In 2000 he sold out to Fleetwood.
Besides his love for his family and horses, on most Thursdays Mr. Bourrous could be found at the Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange buying and selling cows. That was his favorite pastime after retiring from the trucking business. Mr. Bourrous was a member of Pine Valley Congregational Methodist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Deborah Casburn of Diboll; granddaughters and spouses, Bridget and Jason Tobias of Diboll, Nicole and Britt Garcia of Pollok, Jerri D. Bourrous of Shreveport, Louisiana; great-granddaughters, Lucchesse Tobias, Jordan Garcia, Jade Garcia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 66 years, Ella Mae (Gilbert) Bourrous; daughter, Lucretia Bourrous, and son-in-law, Ronnie Casburn.
Pallbearers will be Jason Tobias, Jimmy Crum, Vince Treadwell, Britt Garcia, Garland Brooks, and Ernie Brooks.
Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Cockrell, Bobby Hawkins, Curtis Dunn, Danny Gilbert, Keith Gilbert, and Gregg Sudduth.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
