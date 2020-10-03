Bobbie Dee Mason
Bobbie Dee Mason, 89, of Lufkin died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Mason was born April 13, 1931 in Levelland, Texas to the late Katie Jewel (Gillen) and Arthur Cleman Potts. She had resided in Lufkin for 43 years. Mrs. Mason taught school for more than 26 years. She coached one of the original drill teams in the state of Texas, the Blue Brigade in Tyler. She also created the Planoettes at Plano High School. She completed her teaching career at Lufkin High School. Mrs. Mason was known as the best female tennis player in Lufkin for over 20 years. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church where she worked with the Children’s Ministry.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Ed Mason of Lufkin; sons, Stan Mason of Rockport and Van Mason of Bandera; daughter, Jan Ochsenbein of Houston; granddaughter, Makenzie Mason of Dallas; sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret and Raymond Peacock of Tyler, Kay and John O’Bannion of Huntsville; brother and sister-in-law, Bud and Mary Potts of Gilmer; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Barbara Potts.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
