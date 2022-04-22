Richard William Summers
Richard William Summers, 74, died on April 17, 2022. He was born on May 24, 1947 in Sioux City, Iowa the son of Harold Summers and Maybelle Clemens. He was the eldest of four children. He attended San Jacinto high school and married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Erickson, in the fall of 1967. They celebrated 54 years of marriage last November. Richard was drafted in 1968 and served in the U.S. Army until 1972. He received the National Defense Service Medal for his service in the Vietnam War.
Richard and Nancy settled in Porter in 1970 and welcomed twin girls in 1972 and twin boys in 1975. He began his career as a truck driver in 1970 and started work as an electrician in 1972 until 1995. Richard was employed by Continental for the final 14 years of his career. He retired permanently in 2009.
He enjoyed classic cars, including his first car, a 1955 Chevy. He also spent notable time bowling, watching football and baseball, coaching softball, and working in the yard. He didn’t go many places without a toothpick, his overalls, and his dogs, but he was often known to turn his hearing aids off to drown out the loud noise of his large, busy family. His family describes him as competitive, funny, thoughtful, generous, selfless, gentle, and kind with a heart of gold. He was a loyal friend and would move mountains for his family.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother Maybelle Summers, his father Harold Summers and his brother Mike Summers.
Richard is survived by his wife, Nancy Summers; his daughter Chele Summers (Matt Tielkemeijer); his daughter Renee Blakeney; his son Richard H Summers; and his son Rusty Summers (Kim); his brother Jack Summers (Gloria), his sister Linda Thompson, his sister-in-law Judie Koenig, his brother-in-law David Erickson and his sister-in-law Paula Cooper (Terry); his granddaughter Rayden Summers, his granddaughter Kayla Summers, his granddaughter Alyssa Gardner, his grandson Reece Summers, his granddaughter Hollee Blakeney, his grandson Cole Hightower, his grandson Ridge Summers, his grandson Raylan Summers, his beloved friend Jackie Blood, his friend Tommy & Anita Cornelius and his friend Dennis Tursky.
Richard also leaves his other “kids”, beloved dogs, Blackjack, Sadie, and Itty Bitty.
Visitation will be held at Darst Funeral Home in Kingwood on Wednesday, April 20 from 6pm — 8pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 22 at 11 am at Darst Funeral Home. Celebration of life immediately following the service at The Cove, 1101 Hamblen Rd, Kingwood, TX.
