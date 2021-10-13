Funeral services for Tracy Chamblee, 46, of Huntington will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Shofner Cemetery.
Tracy was born March 25, 1975 in Dumbarton, Scotland to Sandra Marie (Kilpatrick) and William Doyle Black, and died Sunday, October 10, 2021 in a local hospital.
Tracy was a Clinical Research Nurse for ProSciento. She enjoyed watching her children play softball and camping. To her grandchildren she was their beloved “Tootsie”! She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband Mark Chamblee of Huntington; daughters and sons-in-law, Madison and Taylor Kinney, McKenzie Summers and Tanner Dickerson, all of Huntington; grandchildren, William Cash Chamblee, Avery Oliver, Luke Oliver, all of Huntington; parents, Bill and Sandra Black of Kissee Mills, Missouri; brother and sister-in-law, Darren and Ashley Black of Central; in-laws, Roy and Oretha Chamblee of Huntington; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Craig and Martha Chamblee of Laredo, Richard and Allison Chamblee of Hudson; nieces and nephews, Aubrey Black, Jace Black, Ayden Chamblee, Reese Chamblee, Harper Chamblee, Charlotte Chamblee; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Black.
Pallbearers will be Craig Chamblee, Richard Chamblee, Taylor Kinney, Tanner Dickerson, Jeff Kirkland, and Kolby Kirkland.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
