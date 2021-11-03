Funeral services for Donald A. Rieves, 85, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chris Taylor officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Greenwood Cemetery in Teague, Texas with Reverend Richard Gillet officiating.
Mr. Rieves was born November 14, 1935 in Teague, Texas to the late Frances (Williams) and Arthur Rieves, and died Monday, November 1, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Rieves resided in Lufkin for six years and previously resided in Pasadena. He was a Production Manager for Goodyear and Charter Oil Company. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. Mr. Rieves was a member Clear Lake United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Donna Rieves of Lufkin, Jeff and Hope Rieves of Bacliff; grandchildren, Kacy and Clayton Osburn, Colt and Tiffany Rieves, Kent Rieves, Raegan and Kelly Williamson, Josh Rieves, Daniel Rieves, and Damey Rieves; great-grandchildren, Maverick Williamson, Wyatt Rieves, Rhett Rieves, Reese Rieves, Laurel Rieves, Cooper Osburn; sister, Margo Rieves of Houston; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Elaine Rieves of Streetman; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patsy Rieves, and great-grandson, Legend Williamson.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at PineCrest Retirement Community for their loving care.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning prior to the service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.