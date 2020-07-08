Justin Mowrey
Funeral services for Justin Mowrey, 30, of Diboll, formerly of Atascocita, Texas, will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin with Dr. John Greene officiating. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Russell Cemetery in Rusk, Texas.
Justin was born April 12, 1990 in Abilene, Texas, to Jerry Finis Mowrey and Frances Kay (Berger) Mowrey, and died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence.
Justin received an associate’s degree from Brazosport College and a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Technology from Lamar University. He was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church in Lufkin. Justin loved his family, Texas, the USA, God, guns, and tattoos. He loved the outdoors and especially loved to hunt with his dad. Justin was also a huge fan of the Texas Rangers.
He is survived by his parents, Jerry F. and Frances K. Mowrey; sisters, Melissa and Allison Mowrey; niece, Rosalie Mowrey; grandmother, Sandra K. (Adair) Berger; aunts and uncles, Cheryl Mowrey, Kenneth Berger, Paula Berger, Steve Berger, Monica Berger, Christopher Kauffman, Marie (Berger) Kauffman, Larry Berger, and Linda Berger; cousins, Michelle Larson, Devon Mowrey, and Preston Mowrey; as well as other close friends and family members.
Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry F. Mowrey Sr., Rosalind Mowrey, and Martin A. Berger; and cousins, Seth Berger and Tim Mowrey.
Pallbearers will be Nick Guerrero, Preston Mowrey, Robert Grounds, Sergio Souto, Zach Casper, and Chuck Larson.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Baker and Ben Guerrero.
Special Memorials can be made to the Dream Foundation, 528 Chapala Street, Suite 304, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
