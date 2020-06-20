Franklin Brunson Jr.
Services for Franklin Brunson Jr., 83, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Brunson died June 19, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Chance Dewalt
Cremation services for Chance Dewalt, 41, of Lufkin, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary Funeral Home. Mr. Dewalt died June 17, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
Sandra Smith
Services for Sandra Smith, 78, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Ms. Smith died June 18, 2020, in Dallas.
Billy Robert Ratcliff
Services for Billy Robert Ratcliff, 79, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Mr. Ratcliff was born April 7, 1941, and died Thursday, June 18, 2020.
