Annie Marie Cornish
Services for Annie Marie Cornish are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. She was born May 29, 1944, and died Jan. 10, 2021.
Epifanio Rodriguez
Graveside services for Epifanio Rodriguez, 67, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Rodriguez was born April 7, 1953, in Mexico, and died Jan. 10, 2021, in Lufkin.
