Natalie Davenport
Services for Natalie Davenport, 62, of Diboll, are pending with All Families Mortuary. Ms. Davenport was born April 27, 1958, and died July 4, 2020, in Lufkin.
Ernest Ray Jenkins
Services for Ernest Ray Jenkins, 72, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Jenkins died July 9, 2020, in Lufkin.
Felipe Rechey
Services for Felipe Rechey, 46, of Lufkin, will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at All Families Mortuary. Mr. Rechey was born July 12, 1973, and died July 8, 2020, in a Lufkin hospital.
Ken Reeves
Services for Ken Reeves, 80, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Reeves died July 9, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Elizabeth Schlesselman
Private services for Elizabeth Ann Schlesselman “Lib” will be in Idabel, Oklahoma, at a later date. Elizabeth was born March 15, 1929, in Garvin, Oklahoma, and died July 6, 2020. Gallagher Funeral Home and Crematory, Ball, Louisiana, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.