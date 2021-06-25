Donald Ray Chancelor
Donald Ray Chancelor was born on April 08th 1945 in Jacksonville, TX to Ruby and John Chancelor. Don went to go be with the lord on June 23rd 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Don was married to Lena Chancelor for 17 and a half years; he was a member of Lancewood Baptist Church. He was a great hardworking Christian man, who loved to farm and garden.
Survivors include his Wife Lena Chancelor, his Daughter Paula Ritchey and her Spouse Robby Ritchey, and Son Lee Chancelor and his Spouse Sherry Chancelor, also his Stepchildren Leshia Brookshire, Tim Brookshire, and Richard Brookshire. He is survived by his Brother and Sisters, Robert Lee Chancelor, Mary Danner, and Nita Gresham. He is survived by 11 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren. And numerous Nieces, Nephews, and Friends.
He is preceded in death by his Parents John and Ruby Chancelor, his Brothers J.R Chancelor, Bruce Chancelor, Wayne Chancelor and Sisters Ann Copelin, and Jan Heidbreder.
Services for Donald Ray Chancelor will be held at Lancewood Baptist Church in Lufkin, on June 25th 2021. Visitation will be at 1:00pm on June 25th 2021, Church service to follow at 2:00pm. Interment will be at Largent Cemetery. Under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home.
