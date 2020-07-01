Irineo Cavazos Mendoza
Irineo “Neo” Mendoza was born December 1, 1949 in South Texas and passed on June 28, 2020 at his residence.
He was retired from Lufkin Industries where he was employed for 20 years. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Neo was known for his love and compassion for his family and friends. Neo never met a stranger. He enjoyed being outdoors, listening to music and gathering with family.
Neo is survived by his spouse Angela and their two children, Gerald and Jennifer. He is survived by siblings: Beatrice Loya (+Victor), Fidel Jr. (Hilda); Eduardo (Ginny), Norma Lee Castillo (+Santos) Maria Doris Herrera (Felipe), George (Delia), Nelda Rodriguez (Catarino III), Sandra Lee (Kent) and numerous nephews and nieces.
Neo was preceded in death by his parents, Fidel and Celia Mendoza; brothers Jose (Herminia), Robert (Gloria), Alfredo “Freddy” (Linda), Guadalupe “Wally” (Zulema) and sister Dora.
Neo served in the United States Army in the HHB 1st BN 92nd Arty 2nd Armed Division; Fort Hood, Texas and Army National Guard. He served his country for a total 37 years. He retired from the armed services January 2009.
Pallbearers: Fidel Mendoza Jr., George Mendoza, Michael Bryan Hernandez, Phillip A. Rodriguez, Santos A. Castillo, Wally Mendoza Jr.
Honorary Pallbearers: Eduardo Mendoza, Adrian Tristrian Cabrera, Nicholas Ivan Cabrera.
He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.
For those who would like to pay their final respects, visitation will be held at Gipson Funeral Home on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be on Friday July 3, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.
Final resting place will be in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, Lufkin, Texas
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home
