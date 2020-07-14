Funeral services for Dorothy Faye Roberts, 87, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jackson Colwell officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Mrs. Roberts was born July 24, 1932 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Lucille (Hallmark) and Peirce D. Allbritton, and died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Hospice in the Pines Inpatient.
Mrs. Roberts was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. She graduated from Lufkin High School and had worked for Leslo Sales, Abney & Medford Hardware, and Huntington State Bank. She enjoyed bingo and crafts and was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post #1836. Mrs. Roberts was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Thomas Jimmie Haynes of Cleveland, Edward DeWayne and Amanda Roberts of Arkansas; daughter and son-in-law, Juanita and Ben Wells of Nogalus Prairie; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Prentice Roberts of Granbury; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 64 years, Jack Roberts, Jr.; son, David Haynes; daughter-in-law, Dawn Haynes; and sisters, Martha Ann Allbritton, Baby Girl Allbritton, Billie Brooks, and Betty Kersh.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Wheeler, Joseph Wells, Kip Cummings, James Bledsoe, Ryan White, and Logan Nelson.
Honorary pallbearers will be DeWayne Roberts and Chris White.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
